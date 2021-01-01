Retail
Sabrina DEFOOR
Sabrina DEFOOR
Hesdin
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Souriante
Dynamique
DEVOS VANDENHOVE
- TELEVENDEUSE
Hesdin
2012 - maintenant
-prise de rendez-vous en appel sortant (gestion de 25 plannings)
-prospection téléphonique
Lycée Condorcet
Lens
2004 - 2004
bac STT
Lycée Pablo Picasso
Avion
2002 - 2002
BEP COMPTABILITE
Aldric GOUAUD
Jean Christophe HALLYNCK
Jean-Denis DEHORTER
Julie LEFEBVRE
Maxime PAYEN
Perrine BAERT
Sébastien ROUX
Stephane BRUDER
Stephane MUYLAERT
Virginie BERNARD
