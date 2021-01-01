Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina DJAHNINE
Ajouter
Sabrina DJAHNINE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Synchrone technologies
- INGÉNIEUR D'AFFAIRE
Paris
2016 - maintenant
Formations
MBWay (Paris)
Paris
2013 - 2016
Réseau
Abdéllah BAKHA
Abir ABBES
Alon ZABERZINSKY
Aurélie VANDEN BIL (LOURADOUR)
Christophe SOULARD
Guillaume LAUNAIS
Luc SCALA
Malick N'DIAYE
Marion GUERIN (ALSINA)
Ollivier TIMSIT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z