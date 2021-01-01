Menu

Sabrina DJAHNINE

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Synchrone technologies - INGÉNIEUR D'AFFAIRE

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • MBWay (Paris)

    Paris 2013 - 2016

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :