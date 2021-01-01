Retail
Sabrina GAUCHER
Sabrina GAUCHER
Strasbourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace
- Responsable commerciale
Strasbourg
2006 - maintenant
Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace
- Attaché commercial
Strasbourg
2003 - 2006
Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace
- Stagiaire, service Etudes et recherche
Strasbourg
2001 - 2003
Formations
EM Strasbourg
Strasbourg
1999 - 2003
Marketing / Vente
1999-2000 : IECS
2000- 2001 : University of Bath, Degree in Business Administration, UK
2001-2003 : IECS spécialisation marketing -vente
2001-2003 : Apprentissage, service marketing, Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace
Réseau
Amir CHELGHAM
Armand ZAVROSA
Christophe GALELLO
Denis TRICARD
François CHAPELLE
Heinui Laurent ANANIA
Ngoc Long NGUYEN
Pauline GAUCHER
Steve REDO
Tessi (Grenoble)
Vanessa DE ALCALA
