Sabrina GAUCHER

Strasbourg

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace - Responsable commerciale

    Strasbourg 2006 - maintenant

  • Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace - Attaché commercial

    Strasbourg 2003 - 2006

  • Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace - Stagiaire, service Etudes et recherche

    Strasbourg 2001 - 2003

Formations

  • EM Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 1999 - 2003 Marketing / Vente

    1999-2000 : IECS
    2000- 2001 : University of Bath, Degree in Business Administration, UK
    2001-2003 : IECS spécialisation marketing -vente
    2001-2003 : Apprentissage, service marketing, Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace

