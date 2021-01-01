Sabrina LEBEL

-
EZ PRINT 3D
- Service ADV
2015 - maintenant
Spécialiste de l'impression 3D en ligne, EaZy et professionnelle
-
LNA Prototypes- EZ Print
- Assistante administrative & comptable
2015 - 2019
-
LNA Prototypes
- Administration des ventes et comptabilité
St Hilaire de Chaléons
2014 - maintenant
-
Heppner
- Resp exploitation OVERSEAS
Noisy-le-Sec
2012 - 2014
-
Heppner
- Operation manager & Agent d'exploitation
Noisy-le-Sec
2004 - 2014
-
ZIEGLER
- Aérien Import/ Export douane
Bruxelles
2003 - 2004
-
Clasquin
- Service douane
Lyon
2002 - 2002