Sabrina LEBEL

ST HILAIRE DE CHALÉONS

Entreprises

  • EZ PRINT 3D - Service ADV

    2015 - maintenant Spécialiste de l'impression 3D en ligne, EaZy et professionnelle

  • LNA Prototypes- EZ Print - Assistante administrative & comptable

    2015 - 2019

  • LNA Prototypes - Administration des ventes et comptabilité

    St Hilaire de Chaléons 2014 - maintenant

  • Heppner - Resp exploitation OVERSEAS

    Noisy-le-Sec 2012 - 2014

  • Heppner - Operation manager & Agent d'exploitation

    Noisy-le-Sec 2004 - 2014

  • ZIEGLER - Aérien Import/ Export douane

    Bruxelles 2003 - 2004

  • Clasquin - Service douane

    Lyon 2002 - 2002

