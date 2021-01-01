Menu

Sabrina LUBAS

Paris

En résumé

Very energetic and open-minded, with good capacity for adapting to new working environment. Strong sense of responsibility with important team player skills. Love to interact and engage with people, good interpersonal communication and organizational skills. Ability to work proactively and independently. Passion for experiencing new things.

Mes compétences :
Luxe
Marketing opérationnel
Gestion de projet
time management
problem solving
organizational skills
team player skills
Supply Chain Management
Stock Control
Invoicing

Entreprises

  • L'ECOLE Van Cleef & Arpels - Assistante Chef de Projet

    Paris 2012 - maintenant • Coordination des déplacements de l’Ecole à l’international : Genève, Japon, Hong-Kong, Dubaï
    • Organisation de tous les évènements se déroulant à l’Ecole types conférences, privatisations…
    • Gestion des fournisseurs et des prestataires de service
    • Gestion des plannings de formation
    • Suivi administratif et pédagogique des inscriptions, accueil des clients
    • Administration et mise à jour du site internet
    • Approvisionnement et maintenance du matériel pédagogique
    • Participation au développement de la solution RH pour l’ECOLE
    • Suivi des paiements et de la facturation
    • Suivi des budgets de fonctionnement

  • EMPACABOIS - Sales Management

    2010 - 2012 * Client portfolio : turnover of 4 million euros ;
    * Stock management : 500 to 1000 pallets per months ;
    * Supply Chain Management : price negotiation (margin between 20 to 30% ) , new suppliers research ;
    * Client care : follow-up (quotation, invoicing and dispute resolution) , order specification, new account creation ;
    * Logistical achievement : transport organization ;
    * Interfacing with all the participants : clients, salespersons, suppliers and management

  • ENDEMOL FRANCE - Production Assistant

    Roubaix 2007 - 2007 * Interfacing between the production department and the candidates ;
    * Filming locations and accessories research
    * « Wild » casting
    * Candidates file fulfilment

  • ZMIROV COMMUNICATION - Event & PR junior manager

    2007 - 2007 * Events organization and implementation : opening event, « Tournois des personnalités » ;
    * In charge of the entire Beach Soccer tour project with the Cantona brothers ;
    * Development of press material for events (Cds, visuals, ...) ;
    * Follow-up on all media requests ;
    * Journalists and people-shopping meetings for visual publication ;
    * Press-book achievement: 10 to 15 clients, Eastpack, Kanabeach, Doc Marteens, Beach Soccer...
    *

  • SACAF - Commercial

    2006 - 2006 * Telemarketing ;
    * Data base creation : for tracking and recovery of customers ;
    * Telemarketing
    * Client meetings

