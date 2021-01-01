Sabrina LUBAS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Very energetic and open-minded, with good capacity for adapting to new working environment. Strong sense of responsibility with important team player skills. Love to interact and engage with people, good interpersonal communication and organizational skills. Ability to work proactively and independently. Passion for experiencing new things.
Mes compétences :
Luxe
Marketing opérationnel
Gestion de projet
time management
problem solving
organizational skills
team player skills
Supply Chain Management
Stock Control
Invoicing