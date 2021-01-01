Retail
Sabrina MARY
Sabrina MARY
Senonches
Entreprises
Eurofeu
- Assistante Ressources Humaines
Senonches
maintenant
Eurofeu
- Assistante de production
Senonches
2011 - maintenant
IFA
- Apprenti Rh
2010 - 2011
Formations
Université Versailles Saint Quentin IFA
Rambouillet
2010 - 2011
Lycée Silvia Monfort BTS MUC
Luisant
2008 - 2010
Amélie LEBON
Anthony CHEVALLIER
Belot FREDERIC
Editions HOGREFE FRANCE
Emmanuel BROSSEAU
Irene BRUNATI
Karine DOTEAU
Raffael BOURDARIAS
Stephane ALBERTO
Xavier BOSSERT
