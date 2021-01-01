Retail
Sabrina MERCIER
Sabrina MERCIER
POITIERS
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Poitiers
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bureau d'étude: technique de l'eau et VRD
- Technicienne VRD et GC
maintenant
CERAP
- Chargée d'affaires en CNPE
Cherbourg-Octeville
2008 - 2011
Assystem
- Chargée d'affaires en CNPE
Courbevoie
2007 - 2007
Ministère de l'Éducation nationale
- Prof
Paris
2003 - 2006
Formations
IUP Génie Civil (Egletons)
Egletons
2002 - 2003
Licence IMRO
Lycée Pierre Caraminot
Egletons
1995 - 1999
BTS
Réseau
Alexandra CHAIGNAUD
Christian JOURNÈS
Gilles CAPDEVIELLE
Thomas BALDASSIN
