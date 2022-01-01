Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Sabrina MERLET
Sabrina MERLET
ROUANS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Crédit Mutuel CIC
- Chargée d'affaires partenariat agricole
2012 - maintenant
PARTNERS FINANCES
- Chargée de Clientèle
Dommartemont
2004 - 2011
UCB, Filale BNP
- Attachée commerciale /Analyste Crédit
2003 - 2004
Credit Agricole
- ANALYSTE CREDIT secteur PME/ PROF LIB
Montrouge
2003 - 2003
Formations
Université Nantes
Nantes
2000 - 2002
FINANCE ENTREPRISE
Université Nantes
Nantes
1998 - 2000
FINANCE COMPTABILITE
Réseau
Anne-Claire SOULIER
Benoît DUGARDIN
Christophe LE CORRE
Lucia DAMIAO