Sabrina MOHAMED
Sabrina MOHAMED
Cergy-Pontoise
En résumé
Entreprises
ESSEC
- Coordinatrice SI achats
Cergy-Pontoise
2016 - maintenant
Buyer V8 - Ivalua
Essec
- AMOA - Support SI Finance-achat / Administrateur fonctionnel
Cergy-Pontoise
2013 - maintenant
X3 V7 - Sage
Buyer V8 - Ivalua
Résidenciel V15 - Ad Présence
Global Pay - Western Union
All My Banks - Exalog
E-Control - E-Finance
ESSEC
- Comptable fournisseurs et notes de frais
Cergy-Pontoise
2004 - 2013
CHUBB SECURITE
- Comptable fournisseurs
Warren
2004 - 2004
PHARMACIE J.BASIRE
- Comptable
2002 - 2004
VINCI PARK SERVICES
- Comptable fournisseurs et notes de frais
Rueil-Malmaison Cedex
2002 - 2002
RSL COM FRANCE
- Comptable fournisseurs et notes de frais
1988 - 2001
Formations
Réseau
Alexandra LEIBUNDGUTH
Christophe STALLA-BOURDILLON
Eric ZARDI
Fuanda MANKINDU
Ingrid DE COENE
Karine LOUNAS
Michel VERNEUIL
Nadège MARQUES
Pauline MARTINELLI
Samy KAZMA
