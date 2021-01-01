Menu

Sabrina MOHAMED

Cergy-Pontoise

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ESSEC - Coordinatrice SI achats

    Cergy-Pontoise 2016 - maintenant Buyer V8 - Ivalua

  • Essec - AMOA - Support SI Finance-achat / Administrateur fonctionnel

    Cergy-Pontoise 2013 - maintenant X3 V7 - Sage
    Buyer V8 - Ivalua
    Résidenciel V15 - Ad Présence
    Global Pay - Western Union
    All My Banks - Exalog
    E-Control - E-Finance
    Banner

  • ESSEC - Comptable fournisseurs et notes de frais

    Cergy-Pontoise 2004 - 2013

  • CHUBB SECURITE - Comptable fournisseurs

    Warren 2004 - 2004

  • PHARMACIE J.BASIRE - Comptable

    2002 - 2004

  • VINCI PARK SERVICES - Comptable fournisseurs et notes de frais

    Rueil-Malmaison Cedex 2002 - 2002

  • RSL COM FRANCE - Comptable fournisseurs et notes de frais

    1988 - 2001

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

