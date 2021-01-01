Retail
Sabrina PRÉVOST
Sabrina PRÉVOST
CLÉON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Karen Millen
- Conseillère de vente
2014 - 2015
Fashion Belair
- Assistante webmarketing
2014 - 2014
Brioche Dorée
- Vendeuse en boulangerie
Rennes
2011 - 2014
Formations
IUT Evreux
Evreux
2013 - 2014
Lycée Gustave Flaubert
Rouen
2011 - 2013
Lycée André Maurois
Elbeuf
2010 - 2011
Réseau
Emilie NEGARET
Mathilde VINCENS BOUGUEREAU
Miguel HERY
Rajae MESBAH KOCABOZ
