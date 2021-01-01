Retail
Sabrina PUISSANT
Sabrina PUISSANT
SAINT MANDE
En résumé
Entreprises
Smurfit Kappa
- Designer Packaging
SAINT MANDE
maintenant
Smurfitkappa
- Designer Packaging
SAINT MANDE
2005 - maintenant
SMURFIT KAPPA
- Designer Packaging
SAINT MANDE
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Université Reims Champagne Ardenne Ingénieur Packaging
Reims
2004 - 2005
DUCEV
Université Reims Champagne Ardenne
Reims
2004 - 2005
IUT
Reims
2002 - 2004
Emballage et Conditionnement
Lycée Franklin Roosevelt
Reims
1998 - 2002
Génie Mécanique Productique
Christelle GUEGAN
Christophe LE YAOUANG
Corentine VALLAS-ROULLIN
Florian MARTIN
Formations Packaging EVREUX
Ludovic PASTÉ
Marc DUFOUR
Mélanie SAINT GAL DE PONS
Simon PERTUS
Thomas HARDY
