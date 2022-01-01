Sami BELLOULA

Mes compétences :
Oil & Gas
Calibration des instruments
Electricité
Commissioning
DCS
Instrumentation
Entreprises
Groupement Touat Gas, comprised of Sonatrach and ENGIE (GDF Suez )
- Electrical & Instrument Supervisor
2016 - maintenantThe TOUAT Project consists of an onshore gas development.
• To ensure that the quality of the I&T construction works performed on site by the EPCC contractor and his subcontractors comply with contract requirements.
• To follow availability of engineering data and materials are available on time on site.
• To check the preparation, issue and implementation by contractor of construction means, including documents, detailed procedures, method statements, drawings, calculation notes, construction equipment, personnel, planning, as-built documentation, operation and maintenance manuals, and back-up procedures if necessary.
• To supervise the work performed by the contractor; to check its progress as per schedule; and to propose in order to meet completion dates
. To prepare transfer from Construction to Commissioning using ICAPS
• To check that the work is performed in compliance with the contract specifications, and informs the CPF Construction Manager in the event of non-compliance and variances, or in the event of any deviation requested by the contractor.
• To assess any deviations from quality control procedures or requirements requested by the contractor, and make appropriate recommendation to the CPF Construction Manager.
• To release the completion certificates for I&T works.
• To Interface and coordinate as necessary with other disciplines.
PETROFAC (UAE )INTERNATIONAL)LTD
- E&I Supervisor
2015 - 2016The project is being implemented by Groupement Reggane partners, comprised of Sonatrach (40%),Repsol (29.25%), RWE Dea (19.5%), and Edison (11.25%). The development cost for the project is estimated to reach €2.22bn (approximately $3bn).
INSPECTION POWER(THIRD PARTY)
- E&I QC Engineer
2015 - 2015Power Plant Gas Turbine 456,890 MW
Location:Biskra–Algeria