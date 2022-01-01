Menu

Sami BELLOULA

BATNA

Mes compétences :
Oil & Gas
Calibration des instruments
Electricité
Commissioning
DCS
Instrumentation

  • Groupement Touat Gas, comprised of Sonatrach and ENGIE (GDF Suez ) - Electrical & Instrument Supervisor

    2016 - maintenant The TOUAT Project consists of an onshore gas development.
    • To ensure that the quality of the I&T construction works performed on site by the EPCC contractor and his subcontractors comply with contract requirements.
    • To follow availability of engineering data and materials are available on time on site.
    • To check the preparation, issue and implementation by contractor of construction means, including documents, detailed procedures, method statements, drawings, calculation notes, construction equipment, personnel, planning, as-built documentation, operation and maintenance manuals, and back-up procedures if necessary.
    • To supervise the work performed by the contractor; to check its progress as per schedule; and to propose in order to meet completion dates
    . To prepare transfer from Construction to Commissioning using ICAPS
    • To check that the work is performed in compliance with the contract specifications, and informs the CPF Construction Manager in the event of non-compliance and variances, or in the event of any deviation requested by the contractor.
    • To assess any deviations from quality control procedures or requirements requested by the contractor, and make appropriate recommendation to the CPF Construction Manager.
    • To release the completion certificates for I&T works.
    • To Interface and coordinate as necessary with other disciplines.

  • PETROFAC (UAE )INTERNATIONAL)LTD - E&I Supervisor

    2015 - 2016 The project is being implemented by Groupement Reggane partners, comprised of Sonatrach (40%),Repsol (29.25%), RWE Dea (19.5%), and Edison (11.25%). The development cost for the project is estimated to reach €2.22bn (approximately $3bn).

  • INSPECTION POWER(THIRD PARTY) - E&I QC Engineer

    2015 - 2015 Power Plant Gas Turbine 456,890 MW
    Location:Biskra–Algeria

  • Sarpi - Superviseur Instrumentation

    2008 - 2015

