Based in Tunis , I���m a graphic Arts technician, I have been working on the ground for more than ten years in establishing a reliable pre press sales network for a complete pre press solutions & support including plotters, proofers, and high resolution scanners.



As involved in sales and technical support, several trainings were provided in The middle east, Belgium and Germany for Kodak, Scitex, Ecrm as well as many international labels of the graphic arts world .



Actually i'm working for Unilever Tunisia ,an important multinational company, a new experience related to finance , deptors and cash collection.



For further details please do not hesitate to contact me.



sami ben hassine

+216 98 244 648

sami.benhassine@planet.tn



Mes compétences :

Back Office

Communication

Multi tasking

Packaging

Quality

Quality Control

selling skills

Team working