Sami BEN HASSINE

Rueil-Malmaison

Based in Tunis , I���m a graphic Arts technician, I have been working on the ground for more than ten years in establishing a reliable pre press sales network for a complete pre press solutions & support including plotters, proofers, and high resolution scanners.

As involved in sales and technical support, several trainings were provided in The middle east, Belgium and Germany for Kodak, Scitex, Ecrm as well as many international labels of the graphic arts world .

Actually i'm working for Unilever Tunisia ,an important multinational company, a new experience related to finance , deptors and cash collection.

For further details please do not hesitate to contact me.

  • Unilever - Supply chain customer specialist

    Rueil-Malmaison 2010 - maintenant SC customer specialist is mainly modern trade customer oriented position related to cash collection.
    customer balance follow up

  • Unilever Tunisia - Cash collection

    Rueil-Malmaison 2004 - 2010 2006 -2010 CD Finance: Debtor’s collection

    1. Cash collection.
    2. Credit notes treatment
    3. Customer balance Reporting.
    4. Debtors reporting and analysis
    5. Customer follow-up. (Modern Trade Payment)
    6. References update: Price list, bar codes and packaging.
    7. Mobile Units inventories

  • Ulysse Photo - Lab. Manager

    2001 - 2004 Photo Finishing Lab Manager

    1. Set up & Coaching of a sales force team
    2. NORITSU Photo finishing Mini-labs Equipments installation.
    3. Machine Operators training.
    4. Sales and Technical Support.
    5. sales administration (Stock, Invoicing & machine maintenance).

  • Ulysse Negoce kodak & Creo/scitex Distributor. - Sales and Technical support

    1997 - 2001 1. KODAK POLYCHROME GRAPHICS Equipment and consumables sales and Technical support .
    2. Marketing and promotion, advertising, communication.
    3. Customer training (new installations, pre press equipment and soft, up dates)
    4. CREO ex SCITEX sales and customer support in Tunisia.
    5. ECRM sales and support.
    6. Technical support and in demand printing customer solutions.

  • Centre Sectoriel De Formation En Arts Graphiques CFPAG (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 1995 - 1997 pre-press , photogravure & PAO

    Ariana

