Souleimen ACHOUR

Paris

En résumé

Experienced Learning and development professional with over 14 years of experience in customer service, Innovation strategy, Agile, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Talent experience and learning & Development. Proven track record in leading global multifunctional teams.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication interne
Communication stratégique
Gestion de conflits
Gestion du stress
HR Access
Marketing
Marketing direct
Marketing social
Social marketing
Scrum
Gestion de la relation client
Gestion des ressources humaines
Leadership
Méthode agile
Service client
Gestion d'équipe
Gestion de projet
Conduite du changement
Agile Development
Agile Scrum
Stratégie de communication
Stratégie d'entreprise

Entreprises

  • Vistaprint - Global Learning & development Manager

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Lead multifunctional Learning teams across North Africa, Europe, US, Philippines and India.
    Support the CARE leadership team through Leadership development programs
    Run ideation programs and workshops. Use of modern Agile techniques to enhance learning experiences.
    Global Tribe Lead for the Design organization, my main focus areas are:
    • Define & implement the global learning strategy for Design.
    • Prioritize Design learning requests across all CARE Design sites.

  • Education For Employment Foundation - Training Manager

    2012 - maintenant Here are some of th projects I've led:
    -Microsoft entrepreneurship (Build your business)
    -Intel (Intel ideation camp)
    -Harvard business (Sales force)
    -Mc Graw hill (Workplace success)
    -CCC (Consolidated Contractors Company).
    -UIB, Magasin Général, Vistaprint, enda inter-arabe, Proxym-IT, FAT Burger US...

    Reporting directly to the EFE-Tunisia Board of Directors, I work closely with the European and U.S teams, to ensure the delivery and successful completion of training programs. I'm responsible for project planning, estimating, tracking and management of projects.
    I Manage over 60 senior trainers and coaches, deliver Train the trainers program and develop training programs & modules to fit employer partner needs.
    I also work of the design of internal and external communication tools

  • HR Access solutions international - Senior Expert Trainer & Business consultant

    2010 - 2012 -Delivering high and entry level HR Access' training
    -Creating and maintaining HR Access certifications for all HR Access countries.
    -EMEA Customers and partners training
    -Developing HR & payroll Software & Solutions, Talent Management, Human resources
    -Business consulting (for MEA): creation of HR consulting offers & change coaching.
    -Leading school partnerships with major academic institutions in Tunisia

  • ESSEC DE TUNIS - Marketing and Management professor

    2009 - 2013

  • Direct Auto - Marketing consultant

    2008 - 2010 I designed and implemented of the Marketing strategy
    I designed the internal and external communication campaigns
    I created and referenced the company compaigns using the tools of web marketing.
    I managed the whole Marketing department budget

Formations

