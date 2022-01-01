Menu

Sami CHTOUROU

ELANCOURT

En résumé

More than 5 years of Experience, Fluent in English and above 400 monitoring visit done.

PROFESSIONAL SKILLS:
- Regulatory submission and QC check of the CA/EC submission (15)
- Centre Selection (15)
- Negotiation of the hospital fees (20)
- Organisation of Investigator meeting (1)
- Setting and maintenance of the study files (30)
- Site initiation (French 40 and 2 UK sites)
- Monitoring (50 French, 7 UK, 1 Belgium sites)
- Logistics of the trial
- Implementations of the study trackers
- Audits (UK 1 and 4 France)
- Client reporting
- Close out visit (French 30 and 10 UK sites)
- Site assessment visit
- Lead CRA (2 studies)
- CRA mentoring
- CRA coordination

Mes compétences :
Recherche Clinique

Entreprises

  • ICON Clinical Research - Senior CRA

    2013 - maintenant - Mise en place, Monitoring, Clôture d'étude cliniques internationales Phase II et III. France, Belgique et UK
    - Suivi des contrats financiers investigateur et conventions hospitalières.
    - Gestion logistique des traitements, du matériel, des documents.
    - Formation ARC Junior
    - Rédaction des rapports de visites.
    - Reporting client, sponsor

  • ICON Clinical Research - CRA II

    2010 - 2013 - Mise en place, Monitoring, Clôture d'étude cliniques internationales Phase II et III. France, Belgique et UK
    - Suivi des contrats financiers investigateur et conventions hospitalières.
    - Gestion logistique des traitements, du matériel, des documents.
    - Rédaction des rapports de visites.
    - Reporting client, sponsor

  • POPSICUBE - ARC

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2009 - 2010 - Soumission au autorités compétentes.
    - Sélection des sites.
    - Mise en place, Monitoring, Clôture d'étude cliniques nationales et internationales. Phase II et III
    - Etablissement et suivi des contrats financiers investigateur et conventions hospitalières.
    - Gestion logistique des traitements, du matériel, des documents.
    - Rédaction des rapports de visites.
    - Reporting client, sponsors
    - Suivi Budgétaire.
    - Gestion des centres et des ARC délocalisés.
    - Organisation de meeting investigateur

  • Hama - Responsable de secteur

    2008 - 2008 - Prospection, Suivi client
    - Relance facture, Traitement du SAV
    - Réalisation d’objectifs mensuels
    - Planification des visites

  • SATURN - Vendeur Mobilité

    2004 - 2008 - Vendeur expert en téléphonie, informatique, photo, GPS
    - Gestion du rayon en collaboration avec le chef de département

    > Commandes > Animations rayon
    > Gestion de stock > Négociation d’offres commerciales
    > Formation et encadrement de stagiaires

  • SESEP - Technicien de Laboratoire en Diagnostic Prénatal (Cytologie, Biologie Moléculaire)

    Paris 2002 - 2004 - Culture de cellules humaines, caryotypage et détection d’anomalies
    - Extraction et amplification d’ADN humain, test moléculaire ou séquençage afin d’établir le diagnostic
    - Participation active à un projet de recherche sur l’hypophosphatasie humaine
    > Rédaction des protocoles et des rapports d’études
    > Mise en place et réalisation des expérimentations

Formations

