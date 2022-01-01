Sami CHTOUROU

More than 5 years of Experience, Fluent in English and above 400 monitoring visit done.



PROFESSIONAL SKILLS:

- Regulatory submission and QC check of the CA/EC submission (15)

- Centre Selection (15)

- Negotiation of the hospital fees (20)

- Organisation of Investigator meeting (1)

- Setting and maintenance of the study files (30)

- Site initiation (French 40 and 2 UK sites)

- Monitoring (50 French, 7 UK, 1 Belgium sites)

- Logistics of the trial

- Implementations of the study trackers

- Audits (UK 1 and 4 France)

- Client reporting

- Close out visit (French 30 and 10 UK sites)

- Site assessment visit

- Lead CRA (2 studies)

- CRA mentoring

- CRA coordination



Mes compétences :

Recherche Clinique