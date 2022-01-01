Sami CHTOUROU

More than 5 years of Experience, Fluent in English and above 400 monitoring visit done.
PROFESSIONAL SKILLS:
- Regulatory submission and QC check of the CA/EC submission (15)
- Centre Selection (15)
- Negotiation of the hospital fees (20)
- Organisation of Investigator meeting (1)
- Setting and maintenance of the study files (30)
- Site initiation (French 40 and 2 UK sites)
- Monitoring (50 French, 7 UK, 1 Belgium sites)
- Logistics of the trial
- Implementations of the study trackers
- Audits (UK 1 and 4 France)
- Client reporting
- Close out visit (French 30 and 10 UK sites)
- Site assessment visit
- Lead CRA (2 studies)
- CRA mentoring
- CRA coordination
Mes compétences :
Recherche Clinique