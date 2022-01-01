Sami LOUALI

-
Jumia
- Co-Founder & Managing Director
2012 - maintenant
-
Rocket Internet
- Global Venture Developer
2012 - maintenant
Rocket Internet is the largest, fastest growing and most successful international online venture builder. Our team has been building online companies since 1999 and has created over 100 market leading companies in 40+ countries, dozens of which have been exited successfully.
Zalando, Groupon (former CityDeal), eDarling, WimDu, HelloFresh, GlossyBox, Lazada and WestWing are some of its most successful ventures.
-
Roland Berger Strategy Consultants
- Consultant
Paris
2010 - 2012
Roland Berger Strategy Consultants is a global strategy consulting firm headquartered in Munich, with 51 offices in 36 countries. Roland Berger Strategy Consultants was founded in 1967 by Roland Berger. According to Vault.com, the firm has established itself among the top three consulting firms in Europe, behind McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group, and among the top four in the global strategy consulting market
-
Novelios
- Owner
2009 - 2010