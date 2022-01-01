Menu

Sami LOUALI

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Jumia - Co-Founder & Managing Director

    2012 - maintenant

  • Rocket Internet - Global Venture Developer

    2012 - maintenant Rocket Internet is the largest, fastest growing and most successful international online venture builder. Our team has been building online companies since 1999 and has created over 100 market leading companies in 40+ countries, dozens of which have been exited successfully.
    Zalando, Groupon (former CityDeal), eDarling, WimDu, HelloFresh, GlossyBox, Lazada and WestWing are some of its most successful ventures.

  • Roland Berger Strategy Consultants - Consultant

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Roland Berger Strategy Consultants is a global strategy consulting firm headquartered in Munich, with 51 offices in 36 countries. Roland Berger Strategy Consultants was founded in 1967 by Roland Berger. According to Vault.com, the firm has established itself among the top three consulting firms in Europe, behind McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group, and among the top four in the global strategy consulting market

  • Novelios - Owner

    2009 - 2010

Formations

  • College Des Ingenieurs

    Paris 2009 - 2009 MBA

    Collège des Ingénieurs is a French educational institution and business school based in Boulevard Saint-Germain, Paris, and operating in France, Germany and Italy. It provides Engineering graduates with learning opportunities in business administration and finance.

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ponts Et Chaussées

    Paris 2004 - 2008 M2 Grandes Ecoles

Réseau