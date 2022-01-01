Menu

Sami OTAY

Tunis

En résumé

Sami is a Software development engineer, specialist in Java/J2EE technologies, with more than 7 years of experience in design, project implementation, validation/qualification and client support.

He started his career at TELNET since July of 2008. In Mai of 2015, he joined QuickBorn Consulting. He has been performing different roles, and participating in multiple projects.
Professional orientation to achieve objectives and concretize results.

Skills :
J2EE (struts, hibernate, Spring), Java, XML, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, WS, SQL
Eclipse, Maven, Visual studio, VSS, TFS, Synegy, SVN, Git, Junit, Silk4J, TestLink, Jira, Mantis Bug tracker

contact : otay.sami@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
JS
JSTL
Hibernate
JSP
XSLT
XML
Java EE
Swing
Servlet
Spring
Struts
Services web

Entreprises

  • Talan Tunisie - Consultant Java Senior

    Tunis 2016 - maintenant

  • Quickborn Consulting LLC - Technical Consultant

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Telnet Holding - Développeur J2EE

    paris 2008 - 2015

Formations

  • ENSI (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2008

