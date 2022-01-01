Sami is a Software development engineer, specialist in Java/J2EE technologies, with more than 7 years of experience in design, project implementation, validation/qualification and client support.
He started his career at TELNET since July of 2008. In Mai of 2015, he joined QuickBorn Consulting. He has been performing different roles, and participating in multiple projects.
Professional orientation to achieve objectives and concretize results.
Skills :
J2EE (struts, hibernate, Spring), Java, XML, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, WS, SQL
Eclipse, Maven, Visual studio, VSS, TFS, Synegy, SVN, Git, Junit, Silk4J, TestLink, Jira, Mantis Bug tracker
contact : otay.sami@gmail.com
