Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Samia LANTRI
Ajouter
Samia LANTRI
VALENCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TGI VALENCE
- Greffiere
2014 - maintenant
TGI VALENCE
- Greffiere
2014 - maintenant
Formations
ISEM
Montpellier
2006 - 2007
ISEM
Montpellier
2006 - 2007
Réseau
Jasserand PIERRE