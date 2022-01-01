Menu

Samia LAYOUNI

Issy-les-Moulineaux.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Relation client

Entreprises

  • Microsoft - Inside sales specialist - ERP et CRM Dynamics

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2012 - maintenant

  • Jawabox - Coordinatrice marketing (Co-gérante)

    2012 - maintenant

  • Vente-privee.com (sitel) - Team manager

    2010 - 2012

  • Vente-privee.com (Sitel) - Chargé de clientèle

    2009 - 2010

  • Microsoft ( Sitel) - Commercial sédentaire

    2008 - 2009

  • EBF Consulting - Coordinatrice Marketing

    2007 - 2008

Formations

  • Coventry Business School (Coventry)

    Coventry 2006 - 2007 Msc (Master of science) International Business

  • Coventry University (Coventry)

    Coventry 2005 - 2006 BSC European engineering Business and management

  • IUT Le Creusot (Le Creusot)

    Le Creusot 2003 - 2005 DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

Réseau