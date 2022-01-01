Retail
Samia LAYOUNI
Samia LAYOUNI
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Relation client
Entreprises
Microsoft
- Inside sales specialist - ERP et CRM Dynamics
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2012 - maintenant
Jawabox
- Coordinatrice marketing (Co-gérante)
2012 - maintenant
Vente-privee.com (sitel)
- Team manager
2010 - 2012
Vente-privee.com (Sitel)
- Chargé de clientèle
2009 - 2010
Microsoft ( Sitel)
- Commercial sédentaire
2008 - 2009
EBF Consulting
- Coordinatrice Marketing
2007 - 2008
Formations
Coventry Business School (Coventry)
Coventry
2006 - 2007
Msc (Master of science) International Business
Coventry University (Coventry)
Coventry
2005 - 2006
BSC European engineering Business and management
IUT Le Creusot (Le Creusot)
Le Creusot
2003 - 2005
DUT Techniques de Commercialisation
Réseau
Adil CHAREF
Charbel Charles KHOURY
Christian LABAT
Ilhem TEJ
Jawad TAÏBI
Sonia BOUILLAUD
Stephane KOWALIK
Yankel ZARADEZ
Zaïn CHAIGNEAU