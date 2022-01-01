Menu

Samia NEJJAR

Puteaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • VITOGAZ FRANCE - RESPONSABLE COMPTABLE

    Puteaux 2012 - maintenant

  • Johnson & Johnson Santé Beauté France - Responsable Comptable

    New Brunswick 2010 - 2012

  • PENTAIR WATER FRANCE - Chef Comptable

    2008 - 2010

  • LSF NETWORK INC - Responsable Comptable

    2007 - 2008

  • NRJ GROUP - Comptable Unique

    Paris 1998 - 2007

  • Cabinet Expertise Comptable Bresle - Assistante Cabinet

    1986 - 1997

Formations

Réseau