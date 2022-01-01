Retail
Samir ALAOUA
Ajouter
Samir ALAOUA
MARRAKECH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
reseaux informatique
Entreprises
One2One
- Responsable Commercial
2014 - maintenant
Target Line "Call Center"
- Responsable Commercial
2014 - 2014
Market Wave
- Conseiller Commercial
2014 - 2014
Eone Telecom
- Responsable Commercial
2014 - maintenant
MIFTAH TECHNOOGIES
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL ZONE SUD
2013 - 2014
LE NUMÉRO FRANCE
- AUDITEUR QUALITE
2008 - 2013
AXIMO
- Commercial
2007 - 2008
Formations
ESMA
Marrakech
2002 - 2006
Bac +4
Réseau
César CALL CENTER
Karima DOUNIA EL MRINI
Lalla Zineb DAHBI
Moussa BENELMAALLEM
Nidal SABI
Noamane GHARNATI
Saâd OUTLIT
Said NAJIMI
Said EL JAAFARI