Dr. Samir Amir obtained PhD degree in Computer Science from Lille University of Sciences and Technologies in 2011. Prior to beginning PhD, he received a Master degree from University of Rennes and engineering degree in Electronics from University of Blida (Algeria) in 2005. His research activities started in 2008 when he joined the CNRS (French National Research Center) as researcher where he spent more than three years. In 2011, he hold an assistant professor position at Lille University of Sciences and Technologies. Samir was a postdoctoral researcher at database research group of the University of Lyon from 2013 to 2015. Currently, he is the research team manager of R&D Press’ Innov Lab. His current research interests cover knowledge engineering, machine learning, and Big Data.

Entreprises

  • Press'Innov - Responsable Pôle Recherche et Développement

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • ISH - Data Scientist

    2015 - 2015

  • Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 - Post-Doctoral Researcher

    Villeurbanne cedex 2013 - 2015

  • Université Lille 1 - Research and Teaching Assistant

    Villeneuve d&amp;#39;Ascq 2011 - 2012

  • CNRS - Research Engineer

    Paris 2008 - 2011

  • Thomson Video Networks - Research Engineer

    Ille-et-Vilaine 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies (Lille)

    Lille 2008 - 2011 PhD

  • RENNES 1

    Rennes 2005 - 2006 Master

  • Saad Dahleb Blida (Blida)

    Blida 2000 - 2005 Ingénieur

