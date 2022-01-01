Dr. Samir Amir obtained PhD degree in Computer Science from Lille University of Sciences and Technologies in 2011. Prior to beginning PhD, he received a Master degree from University of Rennes and engineering degree in Electronics from University of Blida (Algeria) in 2005. His research activities started in 2008 when he joined the CNRS (French National Research Center) as researcher where he spent more than three years. In 2011, he hold an assistant professor position at Lille University of Sciences and Technologies. Samir was a postdoctoral researcher at database research group of the University of Lyon from 2013 to 2015. Currently, he is the research team manager of R&D Press’ Innov Lab. His current research interests cover knowledge engineering, machine learning, and Big Data.