Menu

Samira OUHOUD

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

*** Delivering Amazing Travel Experience! ***

+10 years of expertise in Business Travel with increasing responsibilities, passionated by Service and People.
Good team player, solution-oriented and open minded, with leadership ; I love to create and build things!
Enjoy working with a team of happy, hard-working, and committed people.

Mes compétences :
TRAVEL
TRAVEL management
Management
Business TRAVEL
Customer service
Management de transition
Gestion de projet
Gestion de la relation client
Recrutement
Management opérationnel
Account management

Entreprises

  • FCM Travel Solutions France & Switzerland - Directrice Technologie

    2017 - 2017

  • FCM Travel Solutions France & Switzerland - Directrice Qualité

    2015 - 2016

  • 3mundi - FCM Travel Solutions France & Switzerland - Partner - Director

    2013 - maintenant

  • 3mundi - Directrice Service Client et Account Management

    Paris 2012 - 2015

  • 3mundi - Account Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2012 www.3mundi.com

  • Agis Voyages Business Travel - Responsable Commerciale Voyage d'Affaires

    2009 - 2009 - Conquérir et développer le portefeuille client de notre agence de voyages d’affaires.
    - Assurer le développement commercial par une prospection d’entreprises ciblées; Interlocuteurs DAF, RH, Travel Managers, Service Achats, Service Généraux
    - Identifier les attentes des acheteurs, comprendre la politique voyages du client, analyser les besoins
    - Rédiger, présenter, assurer la mise en place et le suivi des offres de services
    - Etablir des plans d’actions
    - Animer les formations à l'outil de réservation chez le client

  • Nestlé - Acheteur Voyages et Déplacements Professionnels

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2007 - 2008 Périmètre d’action : « Nestlé en France » = l'ensemble des sociétés détenues par Nestlé, situées en France.
    (30 sociétés, 180 sites, 5000 voyageurs, 60000 transactions annuelles)


    MISSIONS PRINCIPALES:

    • Collaboration aux projets français et européens en cours (Appel d’offres Agence de voyages, Rail, Hôtels et Appart Hôtels : recherche, négociations, analyse, et achats de prestations)

    • Co-pilotage du projet de changement d’agence de voyages au niveau Nestlé en France et de l’implémentation d’un outil de réservation en ligne (SBT)

    • Responsable du déploiement de la carte de paiement corporate, en lien avec l’agence de Voyages et le service Finance/Comptabilité

    • Suivi des contrats fournisseurs (Air France, SNCF, location de voitures courte durée, hôtels)

    • Analyse des performances des nouveaux outils, de l’évolution des comportements d’achats Voyages (reporting budget, savings)

    • Développement de l’efficacité de la communication du pôle "Achats Voyages" vers les clients internes, avec le déploiement d'un Intranet Voyages commun

    • Animation de réunions de coordination Voyages du groupe : le groupe "Travel France", représentatif des "travel managers" des divers sites : communication des contrats voyages, recueil des besoins, optimisation, projets voyages France

  • Emirates Airlines - Assistante Communication & Marketing

    Paris 2006 - 2006 - Etudes marketing diverses: produit, prix, positionnement, concurrence
    - Communication externe: organisation d'événements (avec les partenaires: agences de voyages online, médias, agences de communication), gestion de la communication autour du partenariat Emirates/PSG, mise à jour de l'ensemble des supports de communication (site internet, newsletter...)
    - Communication interne: création de newsletter interne.
    - Organisation d'événement: soirée Emirates lors du salon international du tourisme Top Resa (Deauville)

  • Circuit Paul Ricard - HTTT - Guide - accompagnatrice événement

    2006 - 2006 Encadrement de VIP/CE et visites guidées lors d’essais privés de Formule 1, GP2, le Mans Series au circuit Paul Ricard HTTT du Castellet .

    - Travail en autonomie,
    - Relationnel avec le client
    - Responsabilité
    - Travail en équipe

  • Nouvelles Frontieres - Assistante Chef de Marché Zone Pacifique/ Asie

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2005 - Démarchage de fournisseurs, producteurs primaires et autres prestataires de service
    - Elaboration de voyages à forfait sur les destinations Canada et Polynésie Française : choix du prestaire en terme de transport, hébergement, et réceptif, élaboration des tarifs brochures
    - Création de support de vente destinés ux agents de voyages du réseau NF
    - Suivi des ventes / relation avec le service Revenue Management

Formations

  • ESCAET

    Aix En Provence 2004 - 2007 MBA International Travel Management

  • Lycée Gaston Berger (Lille)

    Lille 2002 - 2004 BTS Ventes et Production Touristiques

  • Institut Catholique De Lille (Lille)

    Lille 2001 - 2002 PCEM1

  • Lycée Sainte Claire

    Lille 1997 - 2001 Baccalauréat Scientifique

    (mention AB)