Samira OUHOUD

*** Delivering Amazing Travel Experience! ***



+10 years of expertise in Business Travel with increasing responsibilities, passionated by Service and People.

Good team player, solution-oriented and open minded, with leadership ; I love to create and build things!

Enjoy working with a team of happy, hard-working, and committed people.



Mes compétences :

TRAVEL

TRAVEL management

Management

Business TRAVEL

Customer service

Management de transition

Gestion de projet

Gestion de la relation client

Recrutement

Management opérationnel

Account management