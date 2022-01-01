Menu

Samuel ALEXANDRE

En résumé

I worked in renowned national and international companies.
I took in charge several IT projects and participated in the evolution of the information system.

Production Engineer on IBM AS400 Service Delivery Project Management Bank, Insurance, Aeronautic, Distribution, Pharmaceutical, ITIL Foundation Certified (2019), France, Canada, Switzerland.

Skills :
Production engineering
IT Operations
Olympic
ASSL Avaloq
Private Banking
Mainframe IBM
ITIL Foundation V3
AS400 / Power System
Linux
MDCMS
ARCAD Software

Entreprises

  • Private Swiss Bank (Geneva) - ITO Service Delivery Officer / IT Production Engineer

    2011 - 2018 ITO Service Delivery Officer Avaloq (Core banking outsourced)

    ● Maintain the operational information system and participate in its development.
    ● Point of contact and core banking ASSL coordinator.
    ● Maintain the improvement and development through clear communication and followed.
    ● Take in charge the new releases, coordination and tests with users.
    ● Incident tracking by weekly meeting with ASSL.
    ● Ensure compliance with commitments and cost saving within the bank.


    Responsible for Olympic operations (AS400)

    ● In charge of the Olympic production (Core banking software used before the migration to Avaloq).
    ● Exploitation of the daily tasks (End of month, end of year, archiving, printing customer statements).
    ● Migration of the production from an i5 system to a Power 7.


    Projects management

    ● In charge to maintain the evolution of the business with IT projects.
    ● Supervise and manage consultants (Versions upgrade, Centralization of archiving).


    Technical part

    ● Support of all IT requests through an internal ticketing tool (Level 1 to 3), regular contacts with users.
    ● Management of most IT applications of the bank (Windows Hyper-V infrastructure, Notes messaging, VDI, GED archiving, rights, Avaya telephony, Quick EDD replication, Veeam backup, Manage Engine).

  • ING Private Banking (Geneva) - Production Engineer

    2008 - 2010 ● Management of the production in an Olympic environment (AS400) and satellite platforms.
    ● Daily tasks and fixing incidents levels 2 and 3, writing procedures.
    ● Maintain up to date software releases (Swift, SIC400, DAC400, STP Comets).
    ● Migration and upgrade project for an STP Comets server. (Exchange trading orders).
    ● Responsible for the technical part : Tests and put into production.
    ● Using the ARCAD tool for releases.

  • BNP Paribas - Lease Group (Paris) - Operating Analyst

    2006 - 2008 ● Exploitation of two partitioned systems IBM i5.
    ● Daily management : Accounts, software incidents (SIEL2), access, authorizations.
    ● Analysis to a new physical site, moving, adding country partitions.
    ● Centralization of DNS links (Extraction of host names) to a dedicated internal server.

  • FRANCE Telecom E-Commerce (Paris) - Operating Analyst

    2004 - 2006 ● Management of the production on AS400.
    ● Daily management (Application and technical support).
    ● Using the ARCAD tool for releases.
    ● Implementation of a high availability replication tool : Quick EDD (Trader’s).
    ● Reviewing of operating procedures.

  • Free Lance IT Consulting (Montreal, Qc) - IBM AS400 Consultant

    1994 - 2004 ● Developer consultant on AS400 (RPG / CLP).
    ● Development and application support in commercial management, data warehouse, insurance and payroll.

    Customers :
    Axa Canada Tech
    Payroll management Desjardins
    Abbott Laboratories Ltd
    Archambault music
    Bombardier Aerospace

Formations

Réseau

