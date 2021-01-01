Samuel MOUND

-
Beloola
- Product & Marketing Manager
Dallas
2015 - maintenant
V-Cult edits Beloola.com, the disruptive social network in 3D running under WebGL.
The Internet is boring. It's been the same thing for the last 25 years, with billions of billions of more or less static pages linked to one another. You can find so much content around the Web now that you don't even take the time to really appreciate it anymore. Social media is probably even worse because everything has become standardized, impersonal and sometimes so intrusive as well.
Don't you wish the Internet was more engaging and more emotional? Have you ever dreamed of using your browser as a gaming console? Beloola is breaking the rules enabling users take control of their social media profile. You design your own 3D space as your social media profile with a Minecraft-like builder tool, then you aggregate your favorite pieces of content taken from all over the Web in this entirely user-generated 3D space. What about your profile picture? We let you create your own 3D avatar to interact with other users!
Let the magic happen: you are now able to enjoy video streams, audio tracks, picture galleries and so much other contentwith other users of the platform as you gather all together in the same 3D environment in real time.
Next step: Virtual Reality!
Help us build the future of social media and try the brand-new beta version of Beloola now:
http://www.beloola.com
------------------------------------------------
► Brand, Growth Marketing & Communications Strategy
► Social Media & Content Strategy
► Head of Technical Support
-
Beloola
- Community Manager
Dallas
2014 - 2015
► Support technique via Zendesk (EN & FR)
► Content & Community Management (EN & FR)
► Blogging via Wordpress (EN & FR)
► Emailing via Mailchimp (EN & FR)
► Traduction in-game (FR --> EN)
► Stratégie de marque
-
Adictiz
- Community Manager
Lille
2013 - 2015
ADICTIZ GAMES (depuis Octobre 2013)
► Content & Community Management (Paf le Chien, Il est Con ce Pigeon, Laboratz - EN, ES, FR)
► Support technique via Zendesk (EN, ES, FR)
► Advergaming via Adictiz Box
► Blogging via Tumblr (EN, ES, FR)
► Emailing via Mailchimp (EN, ES, FR)
► Traduction in-game (FR --> EN)
ADICTIZ BOX (depuis Novembre 2014)
► Content & Community Management (EN, FR)
► Blogging via Tumblr (EN, FR)
► Emailing via Intercom & Mailchimp (EN, FR)
-
Ranking Alive
- Community Manager Fr/Eng
2013 - 2013
► Start-up basée à Euratechnologies
► Plateforme SaaS d’analytics SEO en temps-réel
► MISSIONS : Community & content management, emailing, relations presse & publiques, missions bilingues Français/Anglais
-
KRBO
- Community Manager
Lille
2012 - 2012
BUDGETS, MISSIONS & RESULTATS :
► HEINEKEN PREMIUM PARTNERS : content & community management
→ audience x 1,5, taux d’engagement x2
► BUY WAY PERSONAL FINANCE : identification des leviers audience & fidélisation, conseil en stratégie cross-canal puis digitale (content & applications social media)
→ partenariat 2013 Live Nation Belgique (150K€), applications Facebook livrées courant 2013 (offres promo & vitrine produit, 40K€)
► ARVATO : étude de l’écosystème web de la relation client, identification des e-influenceurs, recommandations stratégiques pour la mise en place d’une plateforme contributive
→ partenariat avec Take Part Media, livraison courant 2013
► UNIBAIL RODAMCO : identification de leviers audience & fidélisation, création d’applications Facebook dédiées, cohérence online/offline
→ V2 : audience x 2 - Rennes Alma : audience x 1,5
-
MFA / Euro RSCG 360
- Assistant Chargé des Relations Presse et Relations Publiques
2011 - 2011
► MISSIONS : participation à la définition de la stratégie RP, rédaction des contenus (dossiers & communiqués de presse, brèves...), sensibilisation des journalistes (emailing, relances téléphoniques), bilans quanti & quali des retombées
► BUDGETS : Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Luxiona France, Mateo Arquitectura, La Chartreuse de Neuville, Clubtex, Convention Européenne Futex, Agglomération Cap Calaisis, Communauté Urbaine de Dunkerque, association Entreprendre Ensemble
-
Association 1, 2, 3 Théâtre !
- Trésorier puis Manager de projet
2010 - 2012
► Organisation d'un festival de théâtre à l'Espace Culture de Villeneuve d'Ascq en mars 2011 et février 2012 (8e édition)
► Trésorier de l'association de septembre 2010 à septembre 2011
► Manager de projet de septembre 2011 à février 2012
► Missions : gestion et prévision de trésorerie, mise en place des partenariats, management de l'équipe
► Partenariats : Université de Lille 1, Mairie de Villeneuve d'Ascq, La Mutuelle des Etudiants (LMDE), Subway, Profestival.com, Parfumerie Héméra, Starship Laser
-
LillelaNuit.com
- Rédacteur web
2010 - 2010
► MISSIONS : Gestion du guide des festivals d'été, gestion de l'annuaire des groupes locaux, éditorial, communication
-
Association Jailbreak Against Cancer
- Vice-Président
2009 - 2010
► Organisation d’un concert @ Aéronef de Lille le 2 avril 2010
(affiche : Les Wampas, The Electric Ducks, The Elderberries)
► Tous les bénéfices reversés à la Ligue Nationale Contre le Cancer
► MISSIONS : communication, community management, RP, gestion & prévision de trésorerie
► PARTENARIATS : Ligue Nationale Contre le Cancer, Caisse d’Epargne Nord - Europe, Fnac Valenciennes, LilleLaNuit.com
-
Groupama
- Assistant Conseiller Vie & Finance
Paris
2009 - 2009
► Stage de 4 semaines dans le cadre de la faculté
► Missions : Gestion de portefeuille clients, prospection
-
Decathlon
- Conseiller Univers Montagne
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2008 - 2008
► Stage de 4 semaines dans le cadre de la faculté
► Missions : vente, mise en rayon, gestion des stocks, animation show-room