Samuel NORA

-
OWNA
- CEO
Finance | Paris
2022 - maintenant
-
Kaiko
- Consultant Go to Market
Finance | Paris
2021 - 2022
-
Edgebase
- CEO-Founder
Finance | Paris
2018 - 2021
Establishing scrum backlogs, prioritization and roadmaps
Managing and supervising cross-functional teams of 7 Developers, Designers, Sales & Marketing
Grew strategic alliances and partner programs
Delivering sales presentations to C level contacts and tier-one organizations
Reporting to stakeholders & Fabernovel executives
Edgebase is a pioneering platform providing first class intelligence on the new value creation paradigm. We help corporate funds and innovation programs in their alliances and investment strategies by powering human expertise and intuition with algorithms. to deliver actionable insights, innovative valuation and scoring data solutions as well as screening tools to navigate the innovation ecosystems.
-
Quantum Marketing
- Account Manager
2016 - maintenant
Quantum Marketing Group is one of the leading Integrated Marketing & Demand optimisation providers to the B2B Technology industry, offering a wide range of strategic planning, integrated marketing, creative/brand, PR and demand/lead optimisation services to global technology clients with a strong focus on sales pipeline generation.
Managing and growing key customer partnerships including SAP, Dell, NetApp, Oracle, Cisco, Microsoft,Panduit, Pure Storage, and Samsung.
-
Briteinvest.com
- EU Executive Manager
2015 - maintenant
Briteinvest.com - Brighter Online Investing - https://briteinvest.com/#/content/home
Multi jurisdiction Robo Advisor headquartered in Hong Kong.
• Managing the launch of the platform
• Presenting project to Vc’s, Business angels and private equity
• Monitoring competitor activity
• Participating on deals and business decisions related to security depository, ETP’s suppliers and the construction of our data base.
-
Devere Group
- Wealth Manager
BLAGNAC
2014 - 2014
deVere Group is the world's leading independent international financial consultancy offering advices on a full range of financial services, including all aspects of savings and investment, estate planning, pensions transfer and protection products.
• Developing data mining solutions and strategies
• Telephone prospection
• Assisting clients in making decisions based on market and product information
• Selling financial services (Pension, Savings, Lump Sums, Insurances, QROPS, ORSO, Real Estate)
• Implementing financial offshore strategies
• Designing financial strategies providing maximum yield
• Producing each individual client’s progress report
• Maintaining constant liaison with clients and other sources to relay and acquire market information
-
Brompton Asset Management Ltd
- Fund Manager Assistant
2011 - 2011
• Analyzing the financial reports of potential company investors
• Making summary reports of clients
• Assisting Fund Manager to evaluate international bond investment opportunities
• Attending business conference with finance minister of Brazil explaining investment opportunities
• Managing equity, commodity and fixed income investment portfolios via Lipper Investment Management
-
Babylonia
- DIRECTEUR MARKETING - CO-FONDATEUR
2010 - 2011
• Managing budgets and accountancy: Managing 10 employees and pool of promoters
• Presenting business plan to investors
• Participating on deals and business decisions
• Liaising and networking with promoters and partner organizations
• Communicating with target audiences and managing customer relationships; Ensuring Quality service
• Managing the production of marketing materials such as posters, e-flyers and e-newsletters
• Arranging for the effective distribution of marketing materials
• Attending events such as business related conferences and exhibitions
• Contributing to and developing marketing plans and strategies: Monitoring competitor activity
-
Le Monde
- Stagiaire
Paris
2008 - 2008
• Working for the sales and promotion/accounting area services
• Working on a research team carrying out in-depth qualitative evaluation for daily sales and promotions.
• Working in the printing house in order to select the right amount of newspaper needed
• Participated in the meetings of general redaction