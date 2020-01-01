Menu

Sandrine CREPIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PMG EURL - Assistante Administration Vente Achat Devis

    2017 - maintenant

  • BILLAT SAS - Responsable de Production

    2016 - 2017

  • DELABIE SCS - Assistante Projets et méthodes

    Friville-Escarbotin 2012 - 2016

  • FAVI S.A. - Assistante technique secteur usinage

    HALLENCOURT 2003 - 2009 Alternance avec PROMEO Amiens.

  • Valeo - Initiation aux différent PROCESS

    Paris 2000 - 2002 Alternance avec PROMEO Amiens.

Formations

  • Promeo (AFPI 8002)

    Amiens 2007 - 2009 BTS

    Obtention du BTS avec la mention Bien.
    Troisième marche du podium de toutes sessions confondues de BTS sur l'ensemble de l'académie de Amiens.

  • Promeo (AFPI 8002)

    Amiens 2003 - 2006 BEP + BAC

    Obtention du Bac TU avec mention Bien.

  • Promeo (AFPI 8002)

    Amiens 2000 - 2002 CAP

    L'initiation aux différents types de PROCESS Industriels a été très enrichissante.

