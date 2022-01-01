Menu

Sandrine LABOIS

Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CFA St Joseph Lasalle

    Toulouse (31000) 2023 - maintenant

  • LGM - Ingénieur conception logiciel embarqué

    Technique | Vélizy-Villacoublay 2016 - 2017

  • Sogeti High Tech - Ingénieur conception logiciel embarqué

    TOULOUSE 2006 - 2016

  • Ausy - Ingénieur conception logiciel embarqué

    Sèvres Cedex 2004 - 2006

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :