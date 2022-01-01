Retail
Sandrine LABOIS
Sandrine LABOIS
Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CFA St Joseph Lasalle
Toulouse (31000)
2023 - maintenant
LGM
- Ingénieur conception logiciel embarqué
Technique | Vélizy-Villacoublay
2016 - 2017
Sogeti High Tech
- Ingénieur conception logiciel embarqué
TOULOUSE
2006 - 2016
Ausy
- Ingénieur conception logiciel embarqué
Sèvres Cedex
2004 - 2006
Formations
IUP MIME
Le Mans
1999 - 2003
DESS ASITR
IUT GEII Poitiers
Poitiers
1997 - 1999
DUT
Réseau
Pierre-Martin CHAZOT
