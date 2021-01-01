Retail
Sandrine MUGERLI
Sandrine MUGERLI
Grabels
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HORIBA MEDICAL
- Acheteur Prototype
Grabels
2011 - maintenant
HORIBA ABX
- APPROVISIONNEUR
Grabels
2003 - 2011
Formations
Lycée Notre Dame De Betharram
Lestelle Betharram
1991 - 1993
Lycée Sainte Elisabeth
Igon
1990 - 1993
Réseau
Alexandre FRAMENT
Antonio DIAZ HARO
Bernard DABOSI
Gildas SALIOU*
Helene HONTANG
Laurent BOUR
Laurent CHEVALIER
Maxime RIEU
Sandrine LANCLUME
Serge GUILLON
