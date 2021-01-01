Menu

Sandrine MUNIER

Paris

I am an executive assistant and hold an expertise as an Executive Assistant of over 15 years in french and international organisations and multicultural environments.

With a proactive focus on personal support to managers and my capacity of adaptation to new situations and high discretion, reinforced with organisational, communication skills and team spirit, I am presently open to a new position within an international company or a legal department in Lyon.

Resume and all reference letters are available upon request.
I thank you for your kind attention.

Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft SharePoint
POLYACTS
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
IBM AS400 Hardware

Entreprises

  • EDF - ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Alma Consulting Group - Assistante Projets

    2015 - 2015 Gestion administrative des projets européens
    Coordination et montage de projets
    Collecte des livrables du projet
    Gestion du flux d’information dans le consortium
    (rappel des échéances, diffusion des informations utiles aux partenaires, ...)
    Mise à jour de la plateforme de l'Union Européenne et soumission

  • Cabinet d'avocats et services juridiques - Assistante Juridique

    2013 - 2014 Suivi de la vie juridique des filiales (droit des sociétés et accords secrets)
    Organisation des Conseils d'Administration et des Assemblées Générales (coordination avec les différents services et les Avocats internationaux) ;
    Vérification et mise à la signature des actes rédigés par les Avocats internationaux ;
    Coordination d'opérations LBO avec les Conseils français et étrangers
    Mise en place d'un tableau de suivi des marques et des brevets

  • Voies navigables de France - Chargée de gestion commerciale et domaniale / Voies Navigables de France Suivi

    BETHUNE 2012 - 2013 Chargée de gestion commerciale et domaniale / Voies Navigables de France
    Suivi des relations usagers et recettes
    Suivi de la taxe hydraulique (80 % des recettes) : vérification des contrats, gestion litiges : augmentation des rentrées par une amélioration du process administratif

  • Egis - Gestionnaire Appel d'Offres

    Guyancourt 2011 - 2012 Collecte des informations et éléments nécessaires auprès des services concernés ;
    Constitution de la réponse en français et en anglais ;
    Respect des délais, enregistrement, classement et suivi des dossiers

  • Opac du Rhone - Assistante de Direction Générale / OPAC du Grand

    Lyon 2004 - 2004 Gestion d'agendas, organisation de voyages ;
    Organisation et rédaction du compte-rendu des réunions de Direction ;

  • Cegelec Oil & Gas - Assistante Administrative & Comptable

    saint denis 2003 - 2004 Organisation des voyages et obtention des visas
    Gestion du personnel (éléments variables de paie, congés) et facturation. ;
    Petite comptabilité

  • Johnson & Johnson - Assistante Marketing

    New Brunswick 2002 - 2003 Rédaction des comptes-rendus de réunions de réunion
    Gestion d'agendas, organisation de voyages et des séminaires à l'Etranger
    Petite comptabilité

Formations

  • CNED (Chambery)

    Chambery 1991 - 1994

