Sandrine NGA

DOUALA

En résumé

Je rigoureuse dans le travail , sincère , respectueuse , et une grande force d’adaptation.

Entreprises

  • TRANSIT LOGISTIQUE AFRICA - Operatrisse de saie en douane

    2012 - maintenant

  • NextRadioTV - Journaliste

    paris 2009 - 2010 De journaliste, des émissions

  • ONG - Promotrice

    1998 - 2009

Formations

  • IAI CA (Obala)

    Obala 2012 - 2012 certification

    sécrétarire - Très bien

  • Université De Soa (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2004 - 2010 Licence

    gestion d'entreprise - Passable

Réseau

