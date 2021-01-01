Retail
Sandrine NGA
Ajouter
Sandrine NGA
DOUALA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Je rigoureuse dans le travail , sincère , respectueuse , et une grande force d'adaptation.
Entreprises
TRANSIT LOGISTIQUE AFRICA
- Operatrisse de saie en douane
2012 - maintenant
NextRadioTV
- Journaliste
paris
2009 - 2010
De journaliste, des émissions
ONG
- Promotrice
1998 - 2009
Formations
IAI CA (Obala)
Obala
2012 - 2012
certification
sécrétarire - Très bien
Université De Soa (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2004 - 2010
Licence
gestion d'entreprise - Passable
Réseau
Caroline ERMEL
Eline NDINGA
éric LEBOURLÈS*
Fati OUERMI
Gervais DJIDJI
Massé DIOMANDE
Maximilienne LABE
Mohammed Lamine AICHAOUI
Patrice HAINAUT
Vincent ELEGBO
