Sandrine PAIROT, PHD, PMP®

I am leading a team that manages the chemical and analytical development. We are in charge of the development, the optimization and the transfer of industrial production processes.

This covers:

- The creation and adaptation of the synthesis processes to the production,

- The follow-up of the development until the validation of the first production batches,

- The analytical development with the optimization of the validation of the analytical methods, mainly HPLC,

- The qualification of new sources of raw materials or critical reagents for intermediate steps of synthesis,

- Studies and resolution of some production issues,

- Writing of chemical and analytical parts of regulatory documents (DMF, CTD, CEP),

- Monitoring of certifications ISO 14001 and 9001 and FDA agreement,

- Collaborate and communicate with the teams of R&D in the group,

- Drive process transfer between production sites.

In these missions, my laboratory can demonstrate precise measurements of objectives. I work commonly in international environment with multiple collaborations between R&D laboratories or with our customers and providers in Germany, Netherland, Italy, Israel, and France.



Mes compétences :

Organic chemistry

Project management

Process development

PMP certification

Fine chemistry

Technology transfer

Process improvement

Process validation

QA and HSE management systems

GMP

Pharmaceutical industry

Technical writing

Report writing

R&D