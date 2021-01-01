Retail
Sandrine Patience TAK
Sandrine Patience TAK
YAOUNDÉ
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Patiente
Entreprises
MINPTT
- Ingenieur en telecom
maintenant
Formations
Universite Gamal Abder Nasser (Conakry)
Conakry
2000 - 2007
physiques Corps solide et Electroniques, Télécommunications
Réseau
Bayiha ALBERTO LUIS STEFANO
Calvin NJOYA
Constant MABOU
Fabrice GAINSOM
Ibrahim MOUNCHILI
Pierre Hermann NDJODO MANGA
Roland Erick BIBANGA
Simeon FEUGAIN
Sosso SAM
Suzanne KENGNE
