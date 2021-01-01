Retail
Sandrine PERBOYER MORILLON
Sandrine PERBOYER MORILLON
MACON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Mâcon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CAMB
- Assistante Commerciale
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Université Lumière Lyon II
Lyon
1996 - 1998
Licence
EF International School Of English (Brighton)
Brighton
1996 - 1997
Obtention du Cambridge proficiency certificate grade B & Cambridge advanced certificate grade C
Université Lumière Lyon II
Lyon
1993 - 1995
DEUG
Lycée Claude Bernard
Villefranche Saone
1992 - 1993
Baccalauréat ES (économique et social)
Mention assez bien
Collège Emile Zola
Belleville Sur Saone
1989 - 1990
Brevet des collèges
Réseau
Fabrice PERBOYER
