Menu

Sandrine PERRAULT

SOULTZ

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Dosimétrie
Qualité
traitement imagerie
Recherche clinique
cyberknife

Entreprises

  • ICL ALEXIS VAUTRIN - Manipulatrice radio /dosimetriste

    2001 - maintenant

Formations

  • IFMEM

    Nancy 1998 - 2001 manipulateur en electroradiologie médicale

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :