Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Sandrine PERRAULT
Sandrine PERRAULT
SOULTZ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Dosimétrie
Qualité
traitement imagerie
Recherche clinique
cyberknife
Entreprises
ICL ALEXIS VAUTRIN
- Manipulatrice radio /dosimetriste
2001 - maintenant
Formations
IFMEM
Nancy
1998 - 2001
manipulateur en electroradiologie médicale
Réseau
Girard BARBARA
Virginie MORGE
