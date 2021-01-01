Retail
Sandrine PERRIER
Sandrine PERRIER
BEZIERS
Entreprises
Domaine L'HORT DEL GAL
- Propriétaire
2009 - maintenant
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS FRANCE
- Assistante Responsable Technique
Saint-Ouen Cedex
1991 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Evariste Galois
Beaumont Sur Oise
1987 - 1991
Réseau
Arnaud TERRASSON
Christophe BOUYSSOU
Donald LEMARIER
Jean-Luc HE
Veronique MUR
