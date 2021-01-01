Retail
Sandrine PINEY
Sandrine PINEY
VENDÉE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
ECommerce
Entreprises
P'resto
- Gérante
2015 - maintenant
E.Leclerc
- Responsable rayon ultra frais
Ivry-sur-Seine
2015 - 2015
Leader Price
- Directrice Adjointe
Paris
2013 - 2015
Leader Price (79 Bressuire)
Séduction Lingeries
- Responsable boutique
2010 - 2012
SÉDUCTION LINGERIES (85 La Tardière)
Quick
- Manager
LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS
2003 - 2005
QUICK (16 Angoulême-Saint Michel)
SOHO
- Vendeuse
1998 - 2001
Formations
Lycée Professionnel Jean Caillaud
Saint Yrieix Sur Charente
1996 - 1998
BAC professionnel Vente Représentation
Lycée Professionnel St Joseph
Angouleme
1995 - 1996
CAP vente relation clientèle
Lycée Saint Joseph
Lycee Saint Joseph
1994 - 1996
Brevet des collèges option secrétariat et comptabilité
Ben ZERKANI
Daiva MORIN
Jean-Philippe LACROIX
Jorge COELHO
Laure EVRARD
Lionel JONIER
Pascal LIOT
