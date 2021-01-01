Retail
Sandrine PRÉVOST
Sandrine PRÉVOST
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EFJ École Française de Journalisme
- Responsable des stages
2012 - 2015
Icart-Photo
- Relations Extérieures / Responsable des Stages
2001 - 2015
Chanel
- Vendeuse showroom
Neuilly-sur-Seine
1998 - maintenant
Formations
Icart Photo, Groupe Denis Huisman ICART (Levallois Perret)
Levallois Perret
1995 - 1998
Réseau
Cecile OLLIER
Dorothée MOST
Grégoire LANSSADE
Jean-Jacques MICHELI
Jean Pierre COLLY
Pascal MESMIN
Remy MORISOT
Robert FERDINAND
Simon TATREAUX
Solène ARNAUD
