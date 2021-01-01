Menu

Sandrine PRÉVOST

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EFJ École Française de Journalisme - Responsable des stages

    2012 - 2015

  • Icart-Photo - Relations Extérieures / Responsable des Stages

    2001 - 2015

  • Chanel - Vendeuse showroom

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 1998 - maintenant

Formations

  • Icart Photo, Groupe Denis Huisman ICART (Levallois Perret)

    Levallois Perret 1995 - 1998

Réseau

