Sandrine QUELEN
Sandrine QUELEN
RUMILLY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cereal Partners Worlwide
- Demand & Supply Planner
2013 - maintenant
CPW
- Data & Packaging Coordinatrice
2008 - 2012
SALOMON
- Assistante Commerciale Monde
Annecy
2007 - 2008
Société des Trois Vallées
- Assistante Direction Financière, Juridique et Administrative
2005 - 2007
SITA
- Adjointe de Direction
Paris La Défense
2003 - 2005
Gillette France
- Assistante Marketing
1988 - 2000
Formations
Université La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2011 - 2012
Master Management des Entreprises
Option Management général
Lycée Gabriel Faure (Annecy)
Annecy
1988 - 1990
BTS Informatique de Gestion
LYCEE BERTHOLLET
Annecy
1986 - 1988
BAC D
Réseau
Elise LOUVIN
Ludovic PUGET
Mae E-Learning IAE LA ROCHELLE
Marie-Emmanuelle POUCHARD
Marlène BESNARD
Morgane ETIENNE
Pascale HERMELINE (PAGET MIFSUD)
Peillon LAETITIA
Pierre ARBOIREAU
Thierry CAO
