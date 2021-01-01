Menu

Sandrine QUELEN

RUMILLY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rumilly

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cereal Partners Worlwide - Demand & Supply Planner

    2013 - maintenant

  • CPW - Data & Packaging Coordinatrice

    2008 - 2012

  • SALOMON - Assistante Commerciale Monde

    Annecy 2007 - 2008

  • Société des Trois Vallées - Assistante Direction Financière, Juridique et Administrative

    2005 - 2007

  • SITA - Adjointe de Direction

    Paris La Défense 2003 - 2005

  • Gillette France - Assistante Marketing

    1988 - 2000

Formations

  • Université La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2011 - 2012 Master Management des Entreprises

    Option Management général

  • Lycée Gabriel Faure (Annecy)

    Annecy 1988 - 1990 BTS Informatique de Gestion

  • LYCEE BERTHOLLET

    Annecy 1986 - 1988 BAC D

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :