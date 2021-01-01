Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine QUELEN
Ajouter
Sandrine QUELEN
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rumilly
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Diadeis
- GSK global artwork manager
Paris
2017 - maintenant
CPF
- Supply planning manager
2008 - 2017
Formations
IAE La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2010 - 2011
Réseau
Laurent TORRES
Maéva LAURENT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z