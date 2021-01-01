Menu

Sandrine RATHIER

Paris

COMPETENCES TECHNIQUES

Systèmes d’exploitation : UNIX, Linux, Windows 9x/NT/2000/XP, DOS
Langages : C, Java, Java Swing, Visual Basic, HTML, JavaScript, PHP, Perl, SQL, SQL/C, PL/SQL, MS Query
Outils de développement : Visual C/C++, Visual J++, Visual Age, JBuilder, EasyPHP, Macromédia Dreamweaver MX
SGBDR : Oracle, MySQL, Access, TOAD
Méthodes et AGL : UML, Rational Rose, Merise, Visio, Mega, AMC*Designor
Planification : Microsoft Project
Outils : MS Office, CASE, Méta CASE, SAP module HR, HR Access versions 3.0 et 5.0.5, Business Object, Powermart, Workflow Monitor, Workflow Manager, Workflow Designer, Control-M, SAS Enterprise Guide

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Informatique
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Pilotage
Projet RH
Qualification

Entreprises

  • Assemblée nationale

    Paris maintenant

  • GFI en mission chez EDF - Chef de projet

    2007 - maintenant Mission en maîtrise d’œuvre auprès du département SIRH de la branche projet maintenance de la DIT au sein du pôle Qualification Fonctionnelle

    Pilotage de la prestation (équipe de 14 collaborateurs).
    - Gestion de la prestation au quotidien
    - Gestion du planning et de l’avancement des demandes
    - Mise en place et application du PQP et des actions de contrôle qualité
    - Estimation ou validation des estimations relatives aux travaux de recette, rédaction des devis
    - Participation à l’ensemble des comités, rédaction de compte-rendus
    - Vérification de la conformité et de la qualité des résultats avant de les livrer

    Environnement technique : UNIX, SQL, Oracle, Powermart, Control-M, Workflow Monitor, Workflow Manager, Workflow Designer, RH Access, Access, Business Object, Microsoft Project, SAS Enterprise Guide

  • GFI en mission chez EDF - Ingénieur d'études

    2005 - 2007 Mission en maîtrise d’œuvre auprès du département SIRH de la branche projet maintenance de la DIT au sein du pôle Qualification Fonctionnelle

    Appui à la validation technique et fonctionnelle.
    - Vérification du bon fonctionnement des développements, réalisés dans les environnements d’intégration
    - Maintenance, enrichissement et alimentation mensuel des environnements d’intégration de façon à pouvoir réaliser l’ensemble des tests nécessités par la maintenance des applications maintenues dans le DSIRH
    - Collaboration avec les agents du groupe pour permettre une intégration entre les différentes évolutions en cours d’intégration

    Campagne de tests fonctionnels et techniques.
    - Rédaction d’un plan de test en s’appuyant sur les documents fournis par des équipes de développement
    - Vérification de la cohérence de l’environnement d’intégration avec les tests envisagés
    - Adaptation ou enrichissement de l’environnement d’intégration ou mise en place d’un nouvel environnement d’intégration en concertation avec les autres personnes du groupe QF pour les besoins de leurs tests
    - Constitution, à partir des spécifications détaillées, d’un jeu d’essai représentatif des fonctionnements à valider
    - Exécution d’un plan de test indiquant les modalités de contrôle mises en œuvre pour chacun des développements
    - Mise au point d’outils (requêtes, scripts, tableaux dynamiques croisés,…) destinés à faciliter la constitution des jeux d’essai, la réalisation des contrôles et la répétitivité des tests
    - Rédaction de fiches d’anomalies détectées
    - Rédaction d’un compte-rendu des tests
    - Participation aux réunions de suivi des modifications pour lesquelles il réalise les tests

    Environnement technique : UNIX, SQL, Oracle, Powermart, Control-M, Workflow Monitor, Workflow Manager, Workflow Designer, RH Access, Access, Business Object

  • GFI en mission à l'Assemblée Nationale - Ingénieur d'études

    2004 - 2005 Mission en maîtrise d’œuvre auprès de la Direction des Systèmes d’Information dans le cadre de la refonte du SIRH de l’Assemblée Nationale (de Sigagip vers SAP HR).

    Reprise des données de gestion des paies pour l’alimentation de l’ERP SAP.
    - Collaboration avec les fonctionnels pour la compréhension de la gestion des paies
    - Elaboration d’un cahier des charges détaillé (règles de gestion fonctionnelles et techniques)
    - Création et administration d’une base de données relationnelle sous Access
    - Alimentation de cette base à partir de fichiers plats provenant de Sigagip (import export)
    - Trans-codification et enrichissement des données de Sigagip
    - Conception d’une architecture de projet pour élaborer des infotypes d’alimentation de SAP
    - Test des fichiers en les chargeant sous SAP dans un mandant approprié
    - Mise en place des procédures de contrôle
    - Industrialisation des traitements de données
    - Validation de la phase de recette
    - Rédaction des documentations techniques
    - Réalisation de requêtes sous SAP pour un état de contrôle des données au quotidien

    Archivage des données de gestion du personnel et des données de paie du système SIGAGIP.
    - Création d’une application web permettant aux utilisateurs de passer plus facilement de SIGAGIP à SAP
    - Gestion des droits d’accès en tenant compte du service et des fonctionnalités de chaque utilisateur
    - Reprise de l’historique des données qui ne sont pas présentes dans le nouveau système
    - Création d’une application attenante à la première permettant de gérer les fiches anomalies, évolutions et la TMA par rapport au projet SAP

    Environnement technique : Windows XP, Access 2002, Visual Basic, SAP RH, Dreamweaver MX, HTML, PHP

