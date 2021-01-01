Sandrine RATHIER

COMPETENCES TECHNIQUES



Systèmes d’exploitation : UNIX, Linux, Windows 9x/NT/2000/XP, DOS

Langages : C, Java, Java Swing, Visual Basic, HTML, JavaScript, PHP, Perl, SQL, SQL/C, PL/SQL, MS Query

Outils de développement : Visual C/C++, Visual J++, Visual Age, JBuilder, EasyPHP, Macromédia Dreamweaver MX

SGBDR : Oracle, MySQL, Access, TOAD

Méthodes et AGL : UML, Rational Rose, Merise, Visio, Mega, AMC*Designor

Planification : Microsoft Project

Outils : MS Office, CASE, Méta CASE, SAP module HR, HR Access versions 3.0 et 5.0.5, Business Object, Powermart, Workflow Monitor, Workflow Manager, Workflow Designer, Control-M, SAS Enterprise Guide



Mes compétences :

Chef de projet

Informatique

Maîtrise d'ouvrage

Pilotage

Projet RH

Qualification