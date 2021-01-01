Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine RENON
Ajouter
Sandrine RENON
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Tara Jarmon
- Responsable corner
Paris
2013 - maintenant
Tara Jarmon
- Vendeuse
Paris
2012 - 2013
Ralph lauren
- Vendeuse
Paris
2011 - 2011
Du pareil au meme
- Vendeuse
MASSY
2010 - 2010
Caroll
- Vendeuse
PARIS
2001 - 2009
Formations
AFAT Voyages (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2001 - 2001
formation vente
IUP Management Hôtelier Et Touristique
Perpignan
2000 - 2001
licence
Lycée Marguerite Bahuet
Brive La Gaillarde
1997 - 1999
bts
Université Poitiers
Poitiers
1996 - 1997
anglais/italien
Lycée Edmond Perrier (Tulle)
Tulle
1995 - 1996
baccalaureat L2
Réseau
Ajas NELLY
Emine AKAY
Fanny COSTES (DUPAIN)
Julie ROMAN
Laurent RENON
Marie-Pierre CORADIN
Nathalie ESCOLIER
Olivier GELIS
Virginie ALECCI COUVEZ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z