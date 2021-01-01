Menu

Sandrine REZER

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Dba - Superviseur Paie

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • ARVALIS - Responsable Paie

    2007 - 2013

  • COMEXPO - Comptable paie

    Marseille 2003 - 2007

  • Cabinet Comptable FPVO - Aide comptable / Comptable Paie

    1998 - 2003

Formations

