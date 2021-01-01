Retail
Sandrine RICHARD
Sandrine RICHARD
FRONTENAY RR
Entreprises
ATELIER DES GOURMETS
- Co gerant
2007 - maintenant
COGEDIS FIDEOR L'Expertise Comptable
- Gestionnaire
2001 - 2007
Formations
LEGTP Notre Dame
Fontenay Le Comte
1994 - 1997
Réseau
Isabelle GUINFOLLEAU
Julien GROUSSET
