Sandrine RIEU
Sandrine RIEU
Sophia Antipolis
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Amadeus
- Assistante de Direction
Sophia Antipolis
2007
Amadeus sas
- Chargee de Projets Evenementiels
Sophia Antipolis
2007 - maintenant
J'organise des evenements internes et clients allant de 1 a 200 personnes en France et a l'etranger.
Formations
IAE Aix-En-Provence
Puyricard
1996 - 1997
DESS
Management de la Communication
Ecole Francaise Des Attachés De Presse
Lyon
1991 - 1993
Formation generaliste
IUT Des Cézeaux
Aubiere
1988 - 1991
Agronomie
Biologie Appliquee a Option Agronomie
Réseau
Emilie COEURDEVACHE
Fabien LABROSSE
Guillaume LECROART
Marie-Pierre GILLARD
Marine CREMET
Nathalie GRANGE
Philippe SAINTE-ROSE
Sandra I. F. HUBERT
Saskia JACOB
Sylvain PALOMBO
