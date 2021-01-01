Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Sandrine RITACCO
Sandrine RITACCO
SENLIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Sophrologue, Somatothérapeute
Entreprises
Liberal
- Therapeute
maintenant
Formations
Supervision
Paris
2008 - maintenant
Ecole Du Corps Conscience. Institut De Thérapie Holistique Cassiopée Paris. Ecole Savoir Psy Paris. (Paris / Montpellier)
Paris / Montpellier
2000 - 2009
Certifiée praticienne en psycho somatothérapie. Master sophrologie.
Somatothérapie et Relation d'aide
Réseau
Carole BETTENDORFF (CELLURA)
Cécile FLACELIERE
Jeremie EITEL LAVENOT
Katia BAUDIÈRES
Martine ROUX-PALAIS
Michele POSTEL
Sara CHERGUI SADDIKI
Serge NJENKEU
Stéphanie ALRAN
