Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine ROMILLON
Ajouter
Sandrine ROMILLON
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ISTIL
- Etudiante
maintenant
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard kkkk
Villeurbanne
2006 - 2009
Systèmes Industriels
Lycée Champollion
Grenoble
2003 - 2006
MPSI/MP
Lycée Leopold Sedar Senghor
Magnanville
2000 - 2003
Mathématiques
Réseau
Ange MANINGA
Elodie HAGGIAGE
Jean Baptiste LEOS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z