Sandrine ROSAY

CENTRAL DISTRICT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Massage therapist
Midwife
Painter

Entreprises

  • Physio center - Massage therapist

    2013 - maintenant

  • Medical - Midwife

    2012 - maintenant

  • Chu rouen - Sage femme

    Rouen 1986 - 2004

Formations

  • The University Of HongKong (HKU) (Hong Kong)

    Hong Kong 2009 - 2011 art and design certificate

  • ISCB Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

    Hong Kong 2009 - 2010 massage therapist

  • CHU Rouen (Rouen)

    Rouen 1984 - 1986 sagefemme

Réseau

