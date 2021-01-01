Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine ROSAY
Ajouter
Sandrine ROSAY
CENTRAL DISTRICT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Massage therapist
Midwife
Painter
Entreprises
Physio center
- Massage therapist
2013 - maintenant
Medical
- Midwife
2012 - maintenant
Chu rouen
- Sage femme
Rouen
1986 - 2004
Formations
The University Of HongKong (HKU) (Hong Kong)
Hong Kong
2009 - 2011
art and design certificate
ISCB Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
Hong Kong
2009 - 2010
massage therapist
CHU Rouen (Rouen)
Rouen
1984 - 1986
sagefemme
Réseau
Agnes LAHIRLE
Catherine SOULAS BARON
Corine PASTOR
Dorothee BARRIL
Elodie GINSBURGER
Florence ISENSCHMID
Maryne CAYUELA
Philippe RICARD
Sara FREDAIGUE
Xavier MAZINGUE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z