Sandrine SARRASIN

La Rochelle

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

- Proven experience ( > 12 years) in executing a wide range of marketing activities within several business to business IT companies
- planning and executing a plan marketing for the territory, reporting
- Lead Generation and initiatives to accelerate pipeline
- Large experience on Data Management on CRM environment. expertise on Salesforce
- Direct Marketing (emailings, newsletters, online surveys)
- Social Media (Community Manager for France)
- Customers relationship,
- Seminars/events organization, partners events, usergroups, CxO dinners
- Editing / localizing content - case studies, ebooks, website, promotion emails...

Spécialités : Digital campaigns, HTML, Dreamweaver, Photoshop, SFDC, Eloqua, Marketo, Pardot, Content Management Systems (Tridion, WebPublisher, wordpress), Social Media

Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing
Microsoft CRM
Web-marketing
Webmarketing
Community management
Gestion de projet
Adobe Photoshop
Evénementiel
Rédaction de contenus

Entreprises

  • Casewise - Marketing Manager France & Switzerland

    La Rochelle 2015 - maintenant Marketing activities :
    - Territory marketing plan and budget management aligned with Global Marketing strategy and Sales targets
    - Monitoring of ROI and KPI on marketing activities
    - Close working with PR, Sales and Creative Services in the execution of marketing plans.
    - Lead Generation campaigns in sync with Corporate strategy and go-to-markets
    - CRM management (SalesForce)
    - Social media
    - Identify and develop local customer case studies and other relevant content
    - Organisation of local seminars, webinars, user groups, partners sessions...

    erwin inc. acquired Casewise in December 2016

  • NetApp - Marketing - Leads Management

    Sunnyvale 2006 - 2006 NetApp (Storage, data management, cloud services)

    As part of EMEA Marketing team :
    · CRM Database Management
    · Leads follow up, define the process in liaise with the sales team
    · Telemarketing agency management, reporting, KPIs
    · Webmarketing : Newsletters, e-mailing
    - Organization of NetApp Day (customers annual event) with an external agency

  • Software ag - Marketing Specialist - Leads Management

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2015 Software AG, one leader in big data, integration and business process technologies provider)

    2014 : Leading the entire organization of the annual Software AG customers' event (350/400 people) in Paris (Innovation Day) : Logistics, Promotion, Sponsorship, Speakers, internal incentives, Leads follow-up and opportunities tracking,...
    photo Gallery : https://www.flickr.com/photos/softwareagfrance/sets/72157644289591313/

    Marketing activities / skills :
    - Close working with PR, Sales, Product Marketing, Creative Services, Content marketing and the Web team in the execution of marketing plans.
    - Lead Generation Campaigns in sync with Corporate strategy and go-to-markets
    - Monitoring of ROI and KPI on marketing activities
    - CRM management (SalesForce)
    - External telemarketing campaigns
    - Social media - develop the social marketing: Viadeo community, LinkedIn Community (1,000+ members) - several LinkedIn groups, LinkedIn Company Page, Twitter accounts.
    - Organisation of local VIP customers/partners events (1/quarter), seminars,..
    - Marketing Design (web/print): emailing, customers newsletters, flyers, banners...

    · Sales team support (through account mapping, incoming leads qualification & follow-up, vertical lead generation campaigns, outbound calls...)
    Focus on Banking/Insurance/Telco industry since 2012
    outcome : 1Million € in 2014 pipeline through prospection activity.

  • EMC Documentum - Marketing Specialist

    Bezons 2005 - 2005 As part of EMEA Marketing Team :
    - Sales Team Support / Leads Management
    - CRM Database
    - Webmaster support, update regional websites for France, Spain & Italy
    - Events support (Forum de la Geide, Documation, Networking dinners for partners...)

    CDD to cover maternity leave

  • RS2i - Assistante Commerciale

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 1998 - 2005 RS2i (IT services) -70 people- Implementation of Content Management Solutions, workflow and web Portals

    · Leads generation and nurturing (focus on medium and large accounts)
    - Building and maintenance of the contacts database
    - Sales Director Assistant ·(offers and contracts, agenda, projects follow ups...)

    Marketing activities :
    · Design and deliver all marketing content (flyers, factsheets, invitations…), promotional material…
    · Planning events : workshops, customers breakfasts, sponsored events...
    · Liaise with IT Software Partners (EiStream, Tibco, Verity, Vignette) for co-marketing activities
    - Liaise with external agencies

  • Auréus - Assistante Commerciale

    1996 - 1998 Assistante Commerciale, Auréus, (agence de communication et de marketing direct B to B), Paris 15ème
    · Responsable de l’activité télémarketing B-to-B : Création du pôle télémarketing et mise en place d’outils, recrutement, formation et animation de l’équipe (entre 4 et 12 téléacteurs suivant les opérations), suivi clients. Diverses opérations ont été menées pour le compte d’entreprises informatiques (Oracle, Sun Microsystems, Business Objects, Sybase, BMC Software...)

    · Chargée parallèlement de l’organisation d’évènements - salons, séminaires, lancements de produits...

Formations

