Sandrine SARRASIN

- Proven experience ( > 12 years) in executing a wide range of marketing activities within several business to business IT companies
- planning and executing a plan marketing for the territory, reporting
- Lead Generation and initiatives to accelerate pipeline
- Large experience on Data Management on CRM environment. expertise on Salesforce
- Direct Marketing (emailings, newsletters, online surveys)
- Social Media (Community Manager for France)
- Customers relationship,
- Seminars/events organization, partners events, usergroups, CxO dinners
- Editing / localizing content - case studies, ebooks, website, promotion emails...
Spécialités : Digital campaigns, HTML, Dreamweaver, Photoshop, SFDC, Eloqua, Marketo, Pardot, Content Management Systems (Tridion, WebPublisher, wordpress), Social Media
Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing
Microsoft CRM
Web-marketing
Webmarketing
Community management
Gestion de projet
Adobe Photoshop
Evénementiel
Rédaction de contenus
Pas de formation renseignée