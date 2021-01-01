Sandrine SARRASIN

- Proven experience ( > 12 years) in executing a wide range of marketing activities within several business to business IT companies

- planning and executing a plan marketing for the territory, reporting

- Lead Generation and initiatives to accelerate pipeline

- Large experience on Data Management on CRM environment. expertise on Salesforce

- Direct Marketing (emailings, newsletters, online surveys)

- Social Media (Community Manager for France)

- Customers relationship,

- Seminars/events organization, partners events, usergroups, CxO dinners

- Editing / localizing content - case studies, ebooks, website, promotion emails...



Spécialités : Digital campaigns, HTML, Dreamweaver, Photoshop, SFDC, Eloqua, Marketo, Pardot, Content Management Systems (Tridion, WebPublisher, wordpress), Social Media



Mes compétences :

Management

Marketing

Microsoft CRM

Web-marketing

Webmarketing

Community management

Gestion de projet

Adobe Photoshop

Evénementiel

Rédaction de contenus