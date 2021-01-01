LCTE Managing Director Sandrine Savarit has more than 15 years’ experience running her own translation business. During her career Sandrine has personally translated numerous legal and financial documents amounting to millions of words for companies spanning many industries. A full member of the New Zealand Society of Translators and Interpreters, she has provided translation services for major law firms, leading brands, pharmaceutical companies and governments.



After gaining a postgraduate degree in English linguistics from the prestigious Sorbonne in Paris, she spent some years working as a freelance translator for major language services companies and international organisations. She then gained a postgraduate qualification in Legal Translation and started her own translation business.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet de traduction

Relecture / corrections

Traduction juridique

Traduction italien français

Traduction anglais français