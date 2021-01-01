Menu

Sandrine SAVARIT

NELSON

LCTE Managing Director Sandrine Savarit has more than 15 years’ experience running her own translation business. During her career Sandrine has personally translated numerous legal and financial documents amounting to millions of words for companies spanning many industries. A full member of the New Zealand Society of Translators and Interpreters, she has provided translation services for major law firms, leading brands, pharmaceutical companies and governments.

After gaining a postgraduate degree in English linguistics from the prestigious Sorbonne in Paris, she spent some years working as a freelance translator for major language services companies and international organisations. She then gained a postgraduate qualification in Legal Translation and started her own translation business.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet de traduction
Relecture / corrections
Traduction juridique
Traduction italien français
Traduction anglais français

Entreprises

  • LCTE Ltd - Directeur

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • CIM

    Rennes 2013 - 2016 Traducteur juridique

    Formation de traducteur juridique.
    INTRODUCTION GÉNÉRALE
    • Particularités de la langue du
    droit
    • Les grandes familles de droit
    • Aspects de la traduction juridique
    • La documentation juridique
    2. TRADUIRE LES CONCEPTS
    CLÉS DU DROIT DES PAYS DE
    COMMON LAW
    • Commow Law / Equity
    • Les professions juridiques
    • Les juridictions
    • Concepts clés dans les principales
    branches de droit (civil,
    pénal, co

  • Maitrise Fle

    Grenoble 2001 - 2002 Maîtrise

    Français langue étrangère

  • Université Grenoble 3 Stendhal

    Grenoble 2000 - 2002 Linguisitcs

  • Licence LLCE Anglais

    Paris 1999 - 2001 Licence

